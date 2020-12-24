It’s the week of Christmas everyone! Without a doubt the best week of the year. I don’t care if you are having to spend it at work, or away from your family, or if you’re overwhelmed by everything going on in the world right now—There is a reason to smile simply because it is Christmas.
It is human nature to get wrapped up in the glamour of Christmas, and with the pandemic, this year may be feeling a little lack luster to you. I just want to remind you that it doesn’t matter whether this Christmas isn’t “normal”, it doesn’t matter if you weren’t able to buy as many presents as you usually do, and it doesn’t matter if there isn’t as large of a crowd at your table this year. Jesus is the reason we celebrate this day. The birth of our Savior should bring an eternal joy to your heart that outweighs all the troubles you may be feeling. He is constant even in the most trying times. 2020 was the first year in hundreds of years that the Star of Bethlehem was visible. I can hardly wrap my head around the fact that I have seen, with my own eyes, the same star that led the wise men to the manger where Jesus was laid. If that doesn’t tell you that God is in control, no matter how hard this Christmas has been, then I don’t know what would. There is no better Christmas gift that could have been given in 2020.
With that being said, I want to share a recipe that will bring you happiness as you make it and remind you of the goodness of Jesus.
Candy Cane Hot Cocoa
Ingredients: 4 cups of milk, ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, ¼ cup granulated sugar, ½ cup of chocolate chips of your choice, ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract, whipped cream and candy canes.
Instructions: Heat the milk in a pot over medium heat. Whist in cocoa powder and sugar and heat until warm. When the milk is warm add the chocolate chips and whisk until they melt. Add a splash of vanilla extract and top with whip cream and a candy cane.
A poem to tell the kids (and yourself) about the candy cane:
The candy cane tells me a story of love, how God sent his son as a gift from above. The “J” is for Jesus, my savior and friend. He gives me a new life that will never end. Now turn the “J” over and what do you see? A staff for my Shepherd who takes care of me. He is my Protector, my Shield and my Guide. He promised to always stay close by my side. Red stripes are reminders of the wounds Jesus bore. From nails and the whip and the thorn crown He wore. My Savior is sinless; the candy is white, and when he forgives me, I’m holy and right. Hard candy reminds me that Jesus is strong. His love never fails to forgive every wrong. Be joyful this Christmas. Don’t fuss or complain. Remember God’s love with this sweet candy cane.
