A recent news report says that California will not allow gas or diesel powered vehicles on its highways after 2035. They will have to be electric or some chemistry yet to be invented. At the moment, the state-of-the-art for electric vehicles uses a lithium ion type of battery. They produce more power at a lighter weight than lead-acid batteries.
Another news report from the Ford Truck Plant in Louisville says their expected production date for electric F-250s has been moved to mid 2023. It will also cost $5000 more per truck than originally announced. Within the past year their supply problems with components and chips has been solved. They now face a shortage of lithium for their batteries. The world demand for lithium drives prices up.
In old science classes, lithium ranked third on the Periodic Chart, right behind helium and hydrogen. Those two gasses occur in the air, but lithium shows up as a light weight metal in the ground. In the 1890s Ford, US Steel and other large corporations sent mineral rights buyers (Them Broad form deed) to secure a supply of coal for their plants. Now, with the great lithium demand, American corporations must compete with China, Bazil, Japan, and many other countries, to control the lithium supply – a good recipe for war,
In the USA, we have deposits of lithium in the West especially in Utah and Nevada. It is a metal in the ground. How do you get it out? Appalachians know how – by strip mining. Dozers, end loaders, and monster drag lines are in the future.
That part of the nation is cattle country, range land. Ranchers already feel threatened. The mining ;a lithium would turn range land into waste land. Native American tribal lands would not only have the bones of ancestors dug up, but the sacred land itself would be gone.
Lithium’s next door chemical neighbor is hydrogen. In chemistry class, we could run an electric current through water and get it to separate into hydrogen and oxygen. In Germany, they have trains already powered by hydrogen. A car is not a train. Can that big engine be scaled down enough to be used in cars and trucks? Of course we have to run an electric current through the water to get hydrogen. Wonder where that power will come from? It may not work in California anyway, since that state is in a 12 year drought and they don’t have any water to spare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.