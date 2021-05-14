Carl “William” Blanton, 59 of Bledsoe, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at this home. He was born in Easton, Maryland on October 2, 1961, a son of the late Lee and Polly Katherine Caldwell Blanton. Carl enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, yardwork, and working in the yard at the church. He loved looking for hickory chickens. Carl loved our Lord Jesus Christ and his family. He was believer in the Baptist Faith and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Carl had been the owner and operator of Blanton’s Garage where he retired working as a mechanic and performing auto body work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Blanton.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Deborah L. Smith Blanton; children, Dustin Blanton and his fiancée, Amanda Smith, Cody Blanton and his fiancée, Ashley Rucker; grandchildren, Hailey Nevaeh Blanton and Dustin Carl Blanton; mother of his grandchildren, Beverly Blanton; brothers and sisters, Silas Blanton, Doug Blanton and his wife, Debra, Kathy Blanton, Annette Pierce and her husband, John, Carol Salyers, Melissa Blanton, Melinda Swartz and her husband, Tim, Paula Schmitz and her husband, Mark, Bessie Helton Tafe, and Jody Blanton and his wife, Missy; stepmother, Sheila Blanton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Blevins presiding. Burial will follow at the Cooper Cemetery in Bledsoe. Pallbearers will be Dustin Blanton, Cody Blanton, Annette Pierce, Polo Villarreal, Jr., John Pierce, and Randall Miller.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Blanton family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
