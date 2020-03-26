Carolyn Howard Defevers, 78, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born at Straight Creek on July 5, 1941 a daughter of the late Samuel Ralph and Ida Goins Howard. She was a member of Old Straight Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Carolyn had worked at both Middlesboro ARH and Pineville Community Hospital in Medical Records.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jack Defevers.
Survivors include her children, Alison Lancaster and husband, William and Jack Defevers and wife, Alex; grandchildren, Samuel Lancaster and Connor Defevers; sisters, Lois Morrison and Dolly Cooper and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Private services were held Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 PM at the Pineville Memorial Cemetery with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Rev. James Ward.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Defevers Family.
