Carolyn Monhollen, 82, of Harlan, formerly of Ingram, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Diversicare of Claiborne. She was born in Pineville on June 6, 1938 a daughter of the late Oscar and Cleo Goodin Jackson. Carolyn was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Fitzer and brothers, Mike Jackson and Dickie Jackson.
Survivors include her children, Carla and David Duckett and Arnold, Jr. and Sandy Monhollen; grandchildren, Kayla and Josh Stiles, A.J. Monhollen, Danielle Duckett and David Duckett and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be on Friday at 1:30 PM at Bingham Cemetery at Dewitt.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Monhollen Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
