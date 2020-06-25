Carolyn Monhollen, 82, of Harlan, formerly of Ingram, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Diversicare of Claiborne.  She was born in Pineville on June 6, 1938 a daughter of the late Oscar and Cleo Goodin Jackson.  Carolyn was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Fitzer and brothers, Mike Jackson and Dickie Jackson.

Survivors include her children, Carla and David Duckett and Arnold, Jr. and Sandy Monhollen; grandchildren, Kayla and Josh Stiles, A.J. Monhollen, Danielle Duckett and David Duckett and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be on Friday at 1:30 PM at Bingham Cemetery at Dewitt.

Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Monhollen Family.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com

