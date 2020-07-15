Cato Fashions in Middlesboro reopened Tuesday following an accident at the business Monday afternoon.
The Middlesboro Police Department responded to an accident at the clothing store where a white Tahoe had accelerated and crashed through one of the front doors and a window. The Tahoe came to a stop partially inside the store and partly out of the store.
According to reports, the driver of the Tahoe was not injured and believed she had pulled onto the handicapped ramp putting the vehicle in park. The driver then turned to the back to get a drink and accidentally hit the accelerator launching the vehicle forward because it was not in park.
Although the driver was not injured, reports state that a female inside the store was trying on shoes and was startled by the crash and fell down hurting her hip, leg, and her elbow.
Store Manager Julie Gregory told authorities that the entry way was boarded up and the damaged area was cleaned up a short time after the accident and there were no other injuries reported.
