How many of you are excited about this wonderful weather we have been having? There is nothing like this crisp, cool air that fall brings with it. Jake and I enjoyed our anniversary weekend by welcoming fall with open arms. We went to a corn maze, cooked out on the back porch, and shopped for some new fall clothes.
One of the best things about fall is all the food that comes with it. This week I thought I would share a recipe with you to celebrate the change of the season. I always keep a big pot of soup on hand in the fall. It is a great meal prep item that is healthy and easy to throw together. I love to come home from work and have a bowl on my back porch and watch my dogs play in the yard. This one is once again a low carb option, but super tasty and filling.
Cauliflower Kale and Sausage soup
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 package of mild Italian sausage, 3 slices of bacon chopped, 1 medium yellow onion, 2 teaspoons of minced garlic, 1 head of cauliflower, 1 carton of chicken broth, 1 cup of half and half, 4 cups of chopped kale, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Instructions: Add olive oil, bacon and sausage to a Dutch oven over medium high heat and cook through. Remove meat from the pan and drain off the grease except for 2 tablespoons. Dice the onion and add to the Dutch oven and cook until soft. Add minced garlic and cook until golden.
Add cauliflower and chicken broth to the pot. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes until the cauliflower is soft. Pour the cauliflower, broth and onion mixture into a high-power blender to puree until smooth. Pour back into the Dutch oven.
Add half and half and gently simmer and stir until combined. Add back the sausage, bacon and kale. Simmer until the kale is wilted. Serve with a top of parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes to taste. Enjoy this fall treat!
