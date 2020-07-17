Cecilia Kay Mason, 34, of Edmonton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Pineville on July 29, 1985, a daughter of Perry Mason and the late Rebecca Layne Murray. Cecilia was a homemaker.
In addition to her mother; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elige and Easter Layne and Franklin and Thelma Mason; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include her father; her children, Kiana Jones, Cayden Jones, and Olivia Goodin; her siblings, Rebecca Goodin and fiancé William Rice, Virginia (Eddie) Creech, Gail (Don) Williams, Katherine (Thomas) Greenwood, Amy Baker and her John Goodin, Lil Perry (Morgan) Mason; her step-father, Billy Murray; special friend, Carolyn Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving family, and friends.
Services will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Clarence Mason and William Rice. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at the Hensley Cemetery in Manchester. Pallbearers will be John Paul Goodin, Thomas Greenwood, William Rice, Eddie Creech, Jacob Miller, and Jon Miller. Honorary Pallbearer will be her son, Cayden Jones.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Mason Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
