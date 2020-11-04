Cesar Humberto Depaz, 25, of Pineville passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. He was born on December 23, 1994 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a son of Cesar Depaz and Maria Sifuentes. He had been a car salesman.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Leigh Depaz; his children, Alexavier Cesar Depaz, Isabella Mackenzie Depaz, Keilani Reign Depaz; his siblings, Cyndi Depaz, Eva Depaz and her husband, Fernando Gutierrez, and Erica Depaz; his mother and father-in-law, Michael and Teresa Barlow; his sister-in-law, April Celio and her husband, Antonio Celio; his nieces and nephews, Daleysa Gutierrez, Kaden Iracheta, Alaina Celio, Nicolas Celio, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
In Loving Memory
The ones we love never go away,
They walk beside us even on this day.
Unseen, unheard, yet always near and in our hearts.
Forever loved, forever missed, and very dear.
En Memoria Amorosa
Los que amamos nunca se van,
Caminan a nuestro lado incluso en este día.
Invisibles, en silencio, pero siempre cerca y por siempre en nuestros corazones.
Por siempre amado, por siempre extrañado, y muy querido.
Services were held at 1:30 PM, Sunday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Lowe. Burial followed at the Big Jim Cemetery in Arjay. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family received friends on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Depaz Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
