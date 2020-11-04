Chad Everett Emery, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on November 11, 1969, a son of Everett Emery and Patsy Partin Emery.
Chad proudly served his country for over 20 years, nine of those years being active duty in the United States Army and 14 years in the National Guard Reserves. During Chad’s service, he had four wartime tours, starting with the Gulf War and three tours to Iraq with a short deployment to Israel during the missile crisis. Chad received these awards during his service: Overseas Service Bars for service in the CENTCOM Area of Operations, Overseas Service Ribbon, Iraqi Campaign Medal (ICM) with Campaign Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, , Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (GWOTEM) and Meritorious Service Medal. He worked for 23 years as a prison guard at Bell County Forestry Camp and Blackburn Correctional Complex, retiring with the rank of captain.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Ada Partin; his paternal grandparents, Nate and Ollie Emery; and his sister, Paula Emery.
Chad is survived by his beloved wife, Joy Barnett Emery; his children, Victoria Morgan Emery, Sarah Jane Emery, and Lillian Kate Emery; his special children, Emilie Jones and Malin Mansfield; his mother, Patsy Partin Emery; his father and very beloved step-mother, Everett and Judy Emery; his sister, George Ellen Jackson; special friends, Carla “Sissy” Frederick and Eddie “Little Buddy” Frederick; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and the boys he grew to love; John Gavyn Frederick, James Eddie Frederick, Emmett Jones, and Kashton Lawson.
The family will have a memorial service at the Wasiota Baptist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM with Rev. Steve Partin presiding.
The family will have an hour of remembrance on Saturday at the church starting at 6:00 PM.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Emery Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
