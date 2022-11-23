The Bell County Board of Education has welcomed their chair Eulene Brock back to in-person meetings. She got sick with COVID right after Christmas, spent three months in the hospital and has battled complications from being put a ventilator ever since.
Brock has done her best to participate in the board’s meeting via tele-conference while she continued to recover at home. And after several months enough of her strength returned that she was able to attend two special called meetings and the regular meeting in November.
“It feels wonderful,” she said of being back in person. “There were times that it looked kind of dim and like I might not be back, but I’m improving every day, getting stronger. All I can say is thank you, Lord. It’s great to be back.”
Superintendent Tom Gambrel said he was greatful Brock was able to make it back.
“There was a pretty long period of time there that we didn’t know if she was going to get to come back,” he said. “We’re very thankful that the Lord blessed her to come back. She’s a great board member and a valuable team member.”
Brock is well-known for fixing food for everyone attending those special called meetings.
“I’ll be back cooking before to long,” she said. “There were times that I wanted to die, but I guess the Lord still has plans for me.”
