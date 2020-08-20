The Bell County Chamber of Commerce will be moved into the historic Coal House within the next couple of weeks according to Director Sheila Durham.
“We think that the Coal House is a very historic building right down from City Hall and across from the Police and Fire Station,” said Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson. “Unfortunately for the last couple of years it has been empty and we thought it was historic enough and meant a lot to the city that we wanted to open it back up.”
Approximately two years ago, the Chamber of Commerce and Bell County Tourism moved into the Arthur Museum.
“We thought that we would move over there where we could collaborate better with Tourism and Middlesboro Main Street but the building is kind of in disrepair,” Durham said.
Mayor Nelson agreed, “I think the Chamber, Downtown Middlesboro, and Tourism decided to move to the Arthur Building to collaborate more but it’s not a very user friendly building on the second and third floor and there’s no elevator.”
The Mayor explained that he approached Durham about moving to the Coal House and reinventing the Chamber.
“Larry Grandey of Downtown has already moved to City Hall and Tourism, they’ve got a great first floor and we’re getting ready to spend some money down there, too,” Nelson said. “We just thought this building was important enough and Sheila seemed to think that it would be a good thing to come back.”
The Coal House is more than 90 years old and was originally located where the state offices are.
“There was a giant hotel next to it,” Nelson explained. “President Nixon came there in 1959. So, you had this giant hotel and the Coal House and when they put a strip mall there, they moved the Coal House to its current location.”
According to Nelson, there are only two buildings like it in the entire United States. Renovations are being conducted including the installation of carpet.
“Once we get the carpet in, everything else should fall into place pretty quickly,” Durham explained. “We’ve removed a tree to where people could actually see the Coal House and we’ve moved the sign back over.”
Renovations include landscaping and washing the base of the Coal House. In the late 1980′s the house, made out of 42 tons of coal, survived a tornado that damaged some of the coal and the roof. The chamber wants to preserve the coal for years to come.
“We are trying to find someone that will seal the Coal House so it will preserve it,” Durham said. “It’s flaking off in some spots. Friends of Coal actually reached out to us and they said that they would like to help with us restore it to how it used to be.”
The plan is ultimately to preserve the Coal House for years to come.
“We’re trying to restore it to make sure that it stays with us for decades to come,” Durham commented. “We are excited about moving back. Everybody knows where we’re at when we say we’re at the Coal House. We love this building but it got be that the upkeep was so much and with membership being down, it was a struggle just to keep the lights on.”
The renovations also included new energy efficient LED lights and work completed on the air conditioning to make it more energy efficient. Durham hopes to get someone in the building full time to take phone calls.
“We are working with Southeast to get that right person,” Durham explained. “Whether it be community service hours and that would allow me to go out and visit with people and members to see what I can do to help them,” she said. “We are down to one staff member, which is me but we want to be self-sustaining and supply our members with resources and collaboration for their membership. We want to make sure to utilize membership dollars as best we can.”
The move puts the Chamber right beside Middlesboro City Hall to allow Durham work closely with Mayor Nelson and Durham plans collaborations with Pineville Mayor Scott Madon and Bell County Executive Judge Albey Brock.
Durham invites the community out to visit the Chamber of Commerce at the Coal House when the renovations are complete.
