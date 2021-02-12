Charles Edward Griffin, 64 of Pineville, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born in Wallsend on February 2, 1956, a son of the late Charles B. “Pap” and Mary “Did” Mason Griffin. Charles worked in Construction for the Kentucky State Highway Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Griffin.
Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Edith Brock Griffin; his son, Charlie Griffin and his wife, LeAnn; his daughter, Sandy Griffin Hoskins and her husband, Joseph; his grandchildren, Madison Hoskins and Taylor Griffin; his brothers, James Griffin and his wife, Terri, Rick Griffin and his wife, Josie, and Ronnie Griffin and his wife, Paula; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Neal presiding. Burial followed at Hickory Flat Cemetery in Dorton Branch. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Griffin family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
