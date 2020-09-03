Charles Floyd “Roda” Kirk, 73, of Grays Knob, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington.

He was born in Benham, KY a son of the last Ernest and Helen Densina Kirk. Charles had been a coal miner and a State Mine Inspector.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Saylor Kirk; children, Misty Lynch and husband, Scott and Cory Kirk and wife, Angela; step-daughter, Anissa Doan; grandchildren, Kayla Lynch, Joseph Kirk, Lauren Michelle Lefevers and Bryson Stryker Hayes; great-grandson, Koal Lynch; brother, Jerry Kirk and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Kirk Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

