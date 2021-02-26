Do you ever just go to the pantry and think about what you can make with the ingredients you already have so you don’t have to go to the grocery store? That’s where I found myself the other day, and it actually worked out perfectly. My pantry always has an abundance of ingredients that I can use to make a Mexican inspired dish. I didn’t have a meat option, but that’s okay. You don’t have to use meat to create a filling meal. This is perfect to make ahead and take to lunch for the week or for an easy dinner.
Cheesy Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Ingredients: 1 can of black beans, 1 can of whole kernel corn, 1 tablespoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ a teaspoon of cumin, ½ a teaspoon of onion powder, 8 six-inch carb friendly tortillas, 8 oz shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Instructions: Add the corn and black beans undrained to a skillet. Add all the spices and cook until no liquid remains. Be sure to stir occasionally to prevent anything sticking to the pan. Remove from the heat for 5 minutes to cool before assembling the quesadillas.
Heat a second skillet over medium heat with nonstick cooking spray. Add a tortilla to the skillet and add cheese to one side followed by 1/3 cup of the bean and corn mixture and then another bit of cheese on top of the corn mixture. Fold the other side of the quesadilla on top to close. Press down with your spatuala to help the cheese melt and quesadilla to stick together.
Cook for 1 to 2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Repeat these steps with each quesadilla.
You can top with salsa and sour cream for a bit more flavor and texture. Enjoy!
