Chester (Chet) Lee Lawless, age 80, a resident of Middlesboro, KY went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020.  He was born in Middlesboro, KY on September 3, 1940, the son of the late James Franklin and Fanny Lawless.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife of nearly 50 years, Margie Lawless (Good); two brothers, James Franklin Jr. and Henry Lawless; and one sister, Betty Lawless.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

Daughters, Patricia (Clarence) Brazell of Columbia, SC, Tracy Jones and Nicole Lawless, both of Middlesboro, KY

Sons, Daryl Lawless and Michael Lawless, both of Middlesboro, KY

5 Grandchildren, Heather Robbins (Lawless), Sierra Cobb (Lawless), Josh Lawless, Jessica Garbett (Harris) and Christopher Harris

4 Great-Grandchildren, Cody Lawless, Elizabeth Robbins, Ethan Cobb and Annabel Harris

Brother, Floyd (Marie) Lawless of Converse, TX

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to postpone the service to a future date, yet to be determined.  The family would like to thank everyone who has extended their sympathies, support and prayer.  

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.

