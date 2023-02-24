I was a little unmotivated as far as cooking goes this past week, so I wanted to try something new. At my wedding shower, my family had everyone write down a recipe for me to try. This week I got that out and found a new recipe from my Aunt Shannon, and I thought I would share it with you.
Chicken Marsala
Ingredients: ¼ cup green onions, 1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms, 2 Tbs butter, 4 chicken breasts halved, ½ cup AP flour, 1/3 cup butter, ½ cup marsala cooking wine, 1/3 cup chicken broth, ¼ tsp salt, 1/8 tsp pepper, ½ cup shredded fontina cheese, ½ cup grated parmesan.
Instructions: Cook mushrooms in butter slowly and set aside. Place chicken between 2 sheets of plastic wrap and flatten to 1/8-inch thickness using meat mallet. Dredge each breast in flour and brown each side over medium heat until golden brown (about 3-4 minutes in butter.) Place chicken in 9x13 baking dish. Place mushrooms over chicken. Add cooking wine and chicken broth to the pan where you browned the chicken. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered for 8 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper. Pour sauce over chicken. Combine cheeses and chopped green onions. Bake uncovered at 375 for 20 minutes. Enjoy!
