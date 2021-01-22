Chicken is one of my least favorite meats of all time. I often think it is flavorless and dry, I mean of course unless you fry it. But I can say this, it is a great source of protein that is low in fat and it is very affordable.
I decided that I wanted to work on some recipes that would make chicken taste better that were still mostly healthy. I cannot take the credit for the idea of this recipe, but I did tweak it a little bit to be a tad bit healthier than the original one I found on Pinterest.
Chicken with Garlic Mushroom Sauce
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, 1 package of fresh mushrooms of your choice, 2 shallots, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp dried rosemary, 1 tbsp flour, ¼ cup dry white wine, ¼ cup chicken stock, 1 ½ cups of almond milk, 1 tbsp whole grain Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
Instructions: Begin by trimming any fat off the chicken and prepping the vegetables. Mince the garlic, chop the shallots, and slice the mushrooms.
Salt and pepper chicken on both sides. Heat a skillet with olive oil to medium high heat. Brown chicken on both sides until golden and remove from skillet.
To the same skillet add the mushrooms, chopped shallots, salt, pepper and rosemary. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the tablespoon of flour and stir to combine.
Add the white wine and scrap the bottom of the pan to remove any brown bits and add flavor to your sauce. Add the chicken stock, almond milk and 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard.
Add the chicken breast back to the sauce being sure to submerge them entirely. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat and allow to cook for 10 minutes.
Let cool and enjoy with whatever sides you like. A tasty chicken dish, I guarantee.
