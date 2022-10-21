Last week I was asked to share some of my thoughts on joy. I said, “It does a good job at washing dishes.”
“Stop playing games.” She said.
I tried again, “I usually get a cup of good coffee when I get gas at the Joy convenience market.”
“Get serious, this is important”, she said.
“OK. I’ll go deeper. They make excellent mining equipment for underground coal mining. It’s like a Joy loader. How many tons of it do you want?”
“You are taking all the joy out of my life. Try again.”
“It reminds me of a best friend and good neighbor I had years ago when we lived in Puerto Rico. His name was ‘Choi’. In singing, when we come to the word ‘joy’, we are to pronounce it ‘Choi’. Choi/joy means a warm friendship.”
“Keep going, you’re improving.”
“Thanks, I enJOY pleasing you, but I’m going to go negative. It is not Beethoven’s loud and noisy Ninth Symphony. His ‘Ode to Joy’. It is not jumping for joy when you win 8 million from Publisher’s Central Sweepstakes. It is not even highly over-rated, commercialized, romanticized Christmas Joy.”
“OK, OK, stop there. You really know how to use big words. Give me a metaphor.”
“How about ,’Joy is like a warm summer rain’? I imagine it as a soft, gentle shower bringing life to parched plants and trees, a friendly feeling all around me because I am sharing it with those walking with me. It is a sparkling rain drop on the oak leaf, children playing in the puddles and the mud. If the sun, clouds, and rain cooperate, I see a pastel rainbow. After we have walked together through the storm, we’ll be renewed and more alve than ever. Joy is deeper than happy and longer than euphoria.
Joy is like the warmth and closness of a campfire. Flames raise our spirits, embers glow to feed our dreams.
Whenever I am at a campfire, we always have to sing a song to make sure it gets started well and keeps burning, ‘Rise up O flame, by thy light glowing, show to us beauty, vision, and joy.’
Alas, the quiet beauty and serenity of the night must end, but we take it with us: ‘Each campfire lights anew, the flame of friendship true, the joy we’ve had in knowing you will last our whole lives through.’ Joy is good stuff. It can last a lifetime.
