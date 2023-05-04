This is the first year Jake and I are going to have a garden. It is a lot bigger than we anticipated, and I have been able to plant several things. One of the things I have in the ground already is Kale. I love Kale in soups and things, but I don’t see myself wanting a hot bowl of soup in the spring and summer months.
I set out to find a good recipe for kale to use with this warm weather. I found a chopped Kale salad recipe that looks wonderful, so I thought I would share it with you.
Chopped Kale Salad
Ingredients: Kale, long grain wild rice, avocado, grilled chicken, parmasean cheese,
Dressing Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon honey, salt and pepper
Instructions: Cook the wild rice and chicken to your liking prior to making the salad.
Chop all ingredients finely and mix in a large bowl.
Add the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together.
Pour dressing over salad ingredients, toss and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.