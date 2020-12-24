Christmas at Grandma England’s house always took place on the Sunday between Christmas and New Years. This allowed the England siblings to spend Christmas with their significant others family. This seemed to work out for everyone and that was the way it was as long as I could remember.
Her house was located on Banklick Station Road, a narrow, two lane road off of Kentucky State Road 17 in Independence Kentucky which is the county seat of Kenton County. The house set high on a hill above the road. There were rock steps set into hillside or there was a driveway carved out of the hillside that went up to a rough basement that could serve a a garage. The left side of the garage was concrete block that had been sat into the face of the hill. This made the four room house appear to be taller. The four rooms were a kitchen, a living room and two bedrooms. Facing the front of the house off the front porch were two doors. One door went into the Living room. The other door went into the front bedroom. The two doors I was told was to provide for air circulation in the warmer periods of the year. The kitchen was located behind the living room. There was a coal / wood burning stove that not only served as a means of cooking, but for heating the house. There was another heating stove in the living room. In the cold months of the year the kitchen and Living room were hotter than the hinges of hades. To cool off you would step out on the porch or out the back kitchen door. In my younger years I remember a hand pump for water. By 1965 a hot water heater had been added to the house as had been running water. There wasn’t bathroom, but there was a path up the hill to a small wooden building that served the purpose. I as a city boy, I resisted using that facility, to the point physical pain if bowels were involved. I would go water the grass around the building. The cold months were very fast trips up and down thet hill.
Christmas was a special time at Grandma England’s There was an abundance of food of all types. The aunts and older female cousins had prepared all sorts of dishes and deserts. All had been prepared with special care and love. In addition to all the wonderful and enticing desert’s were almost any kind of vegetables fixed in a variety of ways. One of may favorites was the huge bowl of mashed potatoes that were mounded up high then an indentation in the top of the mound was filled with a huge amount of butter. The heat of the mashed potatoes melted the butter and it ran down those mounded potatoes like hot lava of a volcano. The flecks of pepper appeared as small flakes of cooled lava on the surface of the volcano. The aroma coming from all that wonderful food sent special messages to your mind and belly.
In addition to all the other dishes were the holiday meats of turkey and ham. Both meats were of large proportions in order to severe the 20 to 40 people who may be in attendance. The turkey and ham were always center of the large round kitchen table that was straining from the weight of all the food it was holding. Near the meats a carving knife was close by. This made it very easy for those who needed nourishment prior to the main meal to sample the meat and stave off their hunger pains.
In 1965, All of Grandma Englands living children with the exception of my Uncle Ray, all showed up with their entire families and possibly a few of there friends. Uncle Ray and his family never showed for any England family events. Well to be polite I don’t think his wife cared for her England relatives. My Uncle Harold, we called him “Bugg”, and his wife and son were unable to come from Phoenix Arizona. Uncle Frank, Aunt Betty and cousins Sandra and Elwyn didn’t make it in from El Segundo California either. I of course was in Vietnam. My mother and father invited my wife Janet and her brother to come up from Middlesboro KY to celebrate The England Christmas. They made the three and a half hour drive up from Middlesboro KY. Again the small house seemed smaller as places to sit were all filled. It was standing room only. The small children were in and out playing and squealing with happy children’s noise. Living room space was less than usual as Grandma had a decorated Christmas tree near the living room door. The touched the ceiling.
Around 2 PM the presents were passed out to the smaller children. The the eating commenced. Plates were loaded with every thing from the large food selection from that big round table. Stomach space was reserved to try all the desserts and homemade candy.
After several hours Janet and her brother said their goodby’s and begin the long three and a half hour car ride back to Middlesboro. Shortly after their departure those remaining at Grandma England’s started having gastric issue. Soon the path to the small unheated wooden building on hill started to have an increase in traffic. Uncle Jay Mershon, who was a Volunteer fireman and Ambulance Driver with the Independence Fire Department, quickly realized there was a major medical situation developing. He called for an Ambulance and thus began an England Reunion at St. Elizabeth Emergency Room where according to a newspaper article twenty-three were treated for botulism and food poison. It also made the local six O clock news.
It was determined that the ham was the culprit by lab testing. To his dying day, Uncle Jay never ate a piece of ham. Janet and her brother were not affected, thank goodness. I guess being in Vietnam was the safest place for me.
