“Well Mr. Invisible Religion guru, what are you going to do with Christmas? It has been highly visible since the day after Haloween.”
“Dear Janet, you are not seeing a religion. All the lights, music, feasting and drinking are made-up traditions. You have been in the Delivery Room four times. It certainly was not a Silent Night when you were in labor. That silent stuff is a story some old men in Austria invented. The Bible says a great chorus of angels blasted away in the night sky. Then noisy, shouting shepherds burst into the house. “
Janet said, “You don’t know it really happened that way. Now you’re the one” making tradition into fact. How do you know what really happened?”
“Because I said it did. There is so little information about what really went on that night that it is open season for creativity. When we don’t know, then there is lots of room for fevered imaginations to work and we get all kinds of wonderful and happy stories. We get so many that Christ gets crowded out of Christmas.”
Janet said, “You got one thing right for a change. Frosty and Rudolph are a little bit too much. I heard a Rock star sing Away in a Manger to the music of Jingle Bells. It was awful.”
“It always is with those guys. People have it all wrong. We don’t need Christ back in Christmas. We need gifts back in Christmas.”
“Gifts? I can’t walk through the living room without tripping over all those boxes spilling out from under the tree. You need to practice some of your invisible religion here.”
Robert said, “As usual, you got it backwards.”
Janet said, “Thanks for the compliment.”
“My pleasure. It is OK to have boxes with all those ribbons and bows, only don’t call them gifts. A gift is something you give away freely and neither get nor expect something in return. That’s not completely true. Most of us would expect at least a Thank You. All we are going to do on Christmas morning will be to exchange merchandise.”
“Don’t be so negative. You are expecting that cordless drill you asked for, aren’t you?”
“Oh yes, and you are expecting that black velvet robe too, so it should turn out to be a fair exchange. Putting gifts back in Christmas is like finding a package at the front door. We don’t know who or where it came from. Somebody thought about us and gave us a gift. There is no such thing as a ‘free’ gift. That is redundant. Gifts are automatically free or they are not gifts.”
“OK, Mr. Invisible Teligion, I’ll tell you what we’ll do. We’ll take all that ‘merchandise’ down to the Senior High Rise and drop a oackage at each door. Get your coat.”
“Hey, wait a minute, everything but the drill.”
