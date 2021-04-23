No, it is not a mutation of COVID -19. I teach a relaxation exercise t help with insomnia. A person counts 17 breaths and counts them backwards. Soon however, that exercise will not work. No matter what we do it will be too noisy to sleep. In this part of Kentucky and Tenness billions of cicadas will hatch out of the ground. They will have been there for 17 years. Why 17 years? Nobody knows, but one speculation is that 17 is a prime number. One of the daughters in “Sound of Music” is sixteen going on seventeen. (Mathematicians go figure!)
We might feel that after 17 years cicadas would bounce out of the ground, try their wings, and enjoy their freedom. Instead, all they do is find a mate, reproduce, and it’s all over. The males have hard spots on their back legs, and click them together to attract a female. When millions are clicking, the sound is deafening and constant. They have wings but don’t fly. When they come out in great swarms, a seething, noisy mass of insects cover the ground like a blanket of snow. (Wear boots if you go walking. It may get slippery.) Eventually, the females climb trees to deposit their eggs on the leaves. When the cocoons hatch the young fall to the ground and burrow under for their 17 year siesta.
Other than sucking sap out of the leaves, cicadas are not destructive pests. They often get confused with locusts, like the plague in Egypt sent by Moses, but locusts eat every plant in their way as they march across the land.
Cicadas swarm every year, but in 17 different places, or families. Insect experts give numbers to these families. To confuse us, they use Roman numerals for the families. Our family here in Kentucky is “Gen X”, meaning it is number 10 on their list. In addition to being extremely noisy, they have another downside. They don’t bite, sting, or are poisonous, but predators get belly aches. There is suddenly so much good food that bears founder, birds get drunk and can’t fly, free range chickens go cross eyed.
Humans have more control and don’t gorge on cicadas like going through a bag of potato chips or a box of chocolates. They are edible and are an excellent source of protein. One person says they taste like canned asparagus, but that is in soup and stew. They can be breaded and fried, baked like shrimp in a casserole, have them with dumplings. They freeze well.
People organized “Cicada Mania” Clubs. At the University of Maryland the are “Cicadamaniacs”. Find them on line and get a bronze covered cicada as a pin, $28.65 “extra fine detail you can see the veins on the wings”. For you chefs, you can go on Amazon and get “The Cicada Cookbook” by Chris Royal, $6.93. Now that’s a bargain!
Soon you will be able to add Cicada 17 to your vocabulary with COVID 19. Keep your mask on for both. You don’t want to get a mouthful when they swarm. The noise inside your head will drive you crazy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.