Bell County voters turned out in a big way for Tuesday’s genreal election. 10,102 ballots were cast giving the county an overall turnout of 47.5%
As expected, the county overwhelmingly went for President Donald Trump over challenger Joe Biden. Trump received 8,139 votes to Biden’s 1,889. Trump also easily won the state of Kentucky.
As of Wednesday afternoon the national election was still yet to be determined with mail in votes still being counted in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania along with votes still coming in Georgia and North Carolina. The narrow races are likely to be challenged in court so it could be some time before the outcome of the election is determined.
Bell County also joined Kentucky by re-electing Mitch McConnell as U.S. Senator. McConnell received 7,345 votes to challenger Amy McGrath’s 2,159 in the county.
U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers was also re-elected and won Bell County by a wide margin with 8,427 votes to challenger Matthew Best’s 1,437.
In local races, one familiar face and one new face will be joining the Bell County Board of Education.
Former board chairman Doug Ramsey won in the 3rd District with 621 votes. Bill Keyes received 354 votes and Marcinia Bailey 150 in that race for the seat currently held by Wayne Mason, who did not seek re-election.
Gary C. Wagner topped current board member Dean Knuckles 490-409 for the 5th District seat.
Current board chair Eulene Brock defeated Freddie Taylor 644-397 to win re-election in the 4th District.
Incumbent Chris Arnett and newcomer Birttany Fugate Lynch were unopposed for two seats on the Pineville School Board.
Likewise, current board members David Mike, Charla Costanzo and Teresa Brown were re-elected without opposition to the Middlesboro School Board.
There was one change to the Pineville City Council as the six incumbents and former councilman Bobby Valentine vied for the six spots.
Alicia Slusher topped all vote-getters with 516 votes, Shaw Fugate II received 481 votes, Ben Madon 440, Valentine 407, Tuck Woolum 406, Scott Jeffrey 372 and Pat Bingham 312. That means Valentine will be on council starting in January while Bingham will be out.
Middlesboro’s City Council race was thrown into a bit of chaos when three current council members — Bo Green, Alan Farmer and Jessie Moberg — withdrew from the race late. That left only eight eligible candidates on the ballot and opened the door for write-ins.
Boone Bowling led all vote-getters with 1,881 votes, followed by Terry Poore with 1,576, Brad Cawood with 1,508, Glynna Brown 1,327, Judy Grandey 1,325, Corey Eldridge 1,313, Patsy Sullivan 856, William Smith 841 and write-in Tom Busic 499.
Kourtney Glover reveited 320 write-in votes and Travis Moody 112.
Bell County voters also agreed with the rest of the state on two amendments to the Kentucky Constitution.
They voted yes 4,604 to 2,398 on an amendment to give crime victims the right to be notified of and to be present for any legal proceedings involving those accused of committing crimes against them.
They voted no 4,468 to 2,728 to an an amendment that would have changed Commonwealth’s Attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year term, District Court Judges from four-year terms to eight-year terms and require District Judges to be licensed attorneys for at least eight years.
