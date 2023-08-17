The Pineville City Council set the 2023 Property Tax Rates at Monday’s meeting. They went with the suggested compensating rate to bring in roughly the same revenue as last year.
The real property tax rate was increased from 27.9 cents per $100 to 28.3 cents per $100 while the personal property tax rate was decreased from 27.9 cents per $100 to $26.3 cents per $100.
The tax rate was approved by a 3-2 vote with Pat Bingham, Scott Jeffrey and Ben Madon voting yes and Shawn Fugate and Alicia Slusher voting no.
“We have about a $2.4 million increase in our assessments this year. About $750,000 to $800,000 of that is from the tax moratorium being lifted on some properties. The rest is where the PVA has reassesses some properties,” Mayor Scott Madon said.
He added that the pool of tax payers shrinks every year as home owners that turn 62 can file for the homestead exemption.
“This is first time the city has raised the tax rate since 2007,” Madon said.
Steve Morris from the Cumberland Valley Area Development District visited the Pineville City Council at Monday’s meeting. Morris is an economic development specialist working out of London.
“They hired me to be out and about and kind of be a face and get to know you guys,” he said. “We want to work with people in all eight counties to work together in grabbing as many federal grants as we can.”
Morris said the city can call him with any questions and he’ll get them hooked up with the right grant and the right grant writer.
Mayor Madon said Bell County was included in tier two of the areas that are eligible for newly released federal grant programs.
“We have met and put down several wish list projects from a new sewer plant to other upgrades,” he said.
Morris said Bell County was included in one of two areas in Kentucky that qualified in the top ten in the nation as far as being eligible for the grants. Those area included far western Kentucky and the eastern Kentucky counties of Bell, Harlan and Clay.
“Everybody is feeling the effects of coal leaving so these counties need a little extra attention,” Morris said.
House Bill 9 was passed by the state legislature and includes state matching funds for the federal grants.
“You’re going to be hearing a lot about House Bill 9 and what projects that money is going to be used for,” Madon said.
Also at Monday’s meeting the council voted to declare two 2018 Ford Explorer police cruisers as surplus property and to sell them to the county for $36,000.
“The county is getting two good cars with decent miles on them,” Madon said. “We received a grant for two new police cars and after our matching costs we’re going to end up with about $1580 net in our pocket.”
The council also approved the appointment of Danny Gambrel to the PUC Board, taking the place of Pat Bingham who resigned after being elected to the city council.
Also, Jes’Anne Givens and Sissy Cawood spoke to the council about the plans being made by Bell County’s America 250 committee. Cawood is Pineville’s representative on the committee and Givens is the director of the Bell County Historical Society Museum. They invited the council to visit the museum and to feel free to contribute any ideas for how they’d like to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.
Shannon Elliott, of Pineville’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy updated the council on various project that organization is involved with. Three little libraries are currently operating at parks in the city with three more being planned. IAL is also providing books for local restaurants to offer book baskets to children while they wait to be served. Leonz, Sauced, La Esperanza and Shenanigans are all participating in the program.
Elliott also said that a mural will is being planned that will go on the Fuson Sports building facing Kentucky Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.