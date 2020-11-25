Restrictions are in place to limit crowds this holiday season, but that’s not stoping Main Street Pineville from making plans for their annual Christmas celebrations.
“COVID has taken a lot from us this year, but we are working to make sure it doesn’t take our Christmas,” Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan said.
Pineville’s traditional Lighting of the Star and Tree Lighting are still set for Sunday evening, though some changes will have to made, Roan said.
“I can definitely tell you the program will not be inside and will likely consist of a prayer and quick reading,” he said.
New this year is a plan to have and artificial ice-skating rink on Courthouse Square December 4-6.
Shop With A Cop is still planned as the Pineville Police Department has raised money and willl use it to purchase gifts for children. Roan said with school being out some changes will have to be made in how the gifts are purchased and distributed.
“With all of the safety precautions in place, logistics become hard but not impossible,” he said. “We are working this week to develop a plan to salvage some of our Christmas traditions and to hopefully add one or two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.