Mayor Rick Nelson and members of the Middlesboro City Council joined the administration at Middlesboro High School on Monday to announce a special proclamation in honor of the Yellow Jacket football team. Nelson signed the following proclamation on Monday: Whereas the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets have had an outstanding season with an undefeated perfect 13-0 record; and whereas Coach French and his Yellow Jackets are Class 2A District and Region champions; and whereas the Yellow Jackets will play Lexington Christian this riday for a chance to play in the state finals; and whereass the city of Middlesboro encourages citizens of our area to support the Yellow Jackets in their quest for victory this Friday; now therefore I, Rick Nelson, Mayor of the City Middlesboro, do hereby proclaim Friday, November 26, 2021 as “Beat Lexington Chrisitan Day!”

