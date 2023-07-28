From left are Pineville Mayor Scott Madon, City Clerk Samantha Ellen Bishop, Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth and his K-9 Jett. Pineville Sun readers voted Madon as the Best City Official, Bishop as Best City Clerk, the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival as their favorite Festival and Wet-N-Wild Wednesdays as the Best Downtown Event. Hollingsworth was selected as the Best Law Enforcement Officer and the PPD as Best Law Enforcement Agency.

