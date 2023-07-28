From left are Pineville Mayor Scott Madon, City Clerk Samantha Ellen Bishop, Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth and his K-9 Jett. Pineville Sun readers voted Madon as the Best City Official, Bishop as Best City Clerk, the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival as their favorite Festival and Wet-N-Wild Wednesdays as the Best Downtown Event. Hollingsworth was selected as the Best Law Enforcement Officer and the PPD as Best Law Enforcement Agency.
City of Pineville Congratulates its Best of the Best winners
