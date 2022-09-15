The Pineville City Council approved a clean Fiscal Year 2021-22 audit from Marr, Miller and Myers PSC at Monday’s meeting.
A few highlights include an ending cash balance of $1,476,787 in 2022 which is nearly double what it was in 2022 and a net increase in assets of $363, 741.
“We have no debt other than our bonded indebtedness on our streetscape project. The city is debt-free other than that,” Madon said. “We’re on financially solid ground.”
The audit reads: The city is experiencing slow-growing revenues and rising operating costs. More economical ways of delivering services to the citizens and paying for those services is currently being researched. On a positive note, the citizens continue to enjoy a very low property tax rate compared to other communities.
In summary, the City enjoys a high level of services, excellent facilities and adequate financial reserves at a very low tax rate. However, the steady development in the City has generated new revenue to offset increased costs.
“I will say this about Samantha (Bishop): when she started these audits took five days minimum and this year she had everything ready and prepared and they were in and out in two days,” Madon said. “That means less money for us to spend on the audit. I’m really proud of her.”
The council also passed a resolution naming Mayor Scott Madon as the authorized official for the project allowing him to sign documents related to the Kentucky Cleaner Water grant program. The city accepted ARPA money from the state in the form of a $478,000 grant through the Cleaner Water program to finish paying off the downtown project.
Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan thanked the council members who helped with the Bright Leadership Kentucky meeting held in town last week.
“They had a great time and I’m pleased to say they’ve already started to make arrangements to come back next year — and they don’t do repeat cities,” he said. “Other than Pikeville, who hosts SOAR, I’ve not seen them come back to a city the next year. . . We had a lot of power players here in Pineville. I wish our project was finished, but it will be next year when they come back.”
The Kentucky Main Street Conference will be in Pineville September 28 through 30.
“On Thursday, the 29th, we’ll hold a Sip and Shop downtown,” Roan added. “We’ll have all of the Downtown Directors and Main Street Directors from across the state here.”
He said he and Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace are looking for other conferences that Pineville can host.
“We’re trying to up our game in hosting groups of 30-50 people, that’s what we can accommodate in Pineville with rooms at the Lodge and using our space downtown,” Roan said. “It really gives a boost to local businesses downtown when we do things like that.”
The Bright Leadership group also toured the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center during their visit.
“We turned a corner and rose up over the mountain and I had goose bumps just to see it in person for the first time,” Roan said. “There’s so much more going on there than what we can wrap our minds around.”
Madon shared some information about additions that are planned for Boone’s Ridge.
“They are putting in a $250 million tram that will be a 35-minute ride. It’s being built in Switzerland,” he said. “I also learned about a hotel that they’re building up there.”
He said 2023 will not be the opening date due to material shortages that has delayed some of the construction, particularly due to HVAC supplies not being available.
Madon said they are now projecting up to one million visitors annually to come and visit Boone’s Ridge once it is open.
“They project that each of those visitors will spend an average of $143, so that would inject $143 million per year into our local economy,” he said. “As they push back the date it seems like they keep adding something else. They’re going to have the largest playground in the state of Kentucky — It’s going to be a beautiful facility.”
The council also heard from Pineville’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy team about various programs they want to implement throughout town. This includes their own app that young children can use to help them read and parents can monitor their progress. They also want to start a Word Walk and a Story Walk that incorporates downtown businesses as well as City Hall and the library and put up four “Little Libraries” at the city’s parks where kids can check out and exchange books.
A motion to partner with the literacy group was unanimously approved.
The council also approved the second reading of an ordinance to change Quarry Road to Hilltop Road.
