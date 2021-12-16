The Pineville City Council met in a special called meeting on Tuesday evening where they approved guidelines for COVID-19 employee leave and passed three resolutions related to the Virginia Avenue project.
Mayor Scott Madon opened the meeting with a prayer for the tornado victims in western Kentucky and encouraged everyone who could to try and donate to relief efforts.
“There are approximately nine different agencies — churches, individuals and businesses — that are doing something here in town. I want to encourage anybody who has the basic necessities from paper towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, clothes and so on,” he said. “Brian (O’Brien) at WRIL is a place where you can take those things to so they can be distributed out. You can’t get in (to Mayfield) right now so it’s not a big rush to get those things to people and that’s a place where thing can be stored until folks can get in there to take it.”
“Kentucky State Police has vetted one organization where you can mail donations in. The Harlan County School System has a Go Fund Me that has been vetted by the Better Business Bureau and there are others you can find on our station page,” O’Brien said.
The council approved the second reading of an amendment to the Meetings Ordinance to change the regular monthly meeting location from City Hall to the Bell Theater.
Municipal Order 2023-03 was approved to adopt Veteran’s Day as a paid holiday for city employees.
“We don’t have to do that, but we are the only organization that doesn’t — the courthouse is closed, the banks are closed, the post office is closed,” Madon said. “At one time we had Veteran’s Day but when they redid the personnel policy they traded it our for Good Friday. I don’t think we can go wrong adding Veteran’s Day.”
The order passed unanimously.
Also, the council approved the first reading of Municipal Order 2021-04 to set guidelines for COVID-19 employee leave.
“Since the Health Department is who we all rely on to tell us the actual time that someone needs to be off, this basically says that we’ll pay for the time you’re off according to the Bell County Health Department. If you have to stay off longer than that then you have to use sick time or paid time,” Madon said. “We’ve got to have a policy so everyone gets treated the same.”
City Clerk Samantha Bishop said the paid leave is available one time for each employee and after that they have to use their days.
The council also passed three resolutions related to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Virginia Avenue utility project. These included a Fair Hosing Resolution, a Resolution establishing a procurement policy for Kentucky CDBG funds and a Resolution Relating to the Virginia Avenue Utility Replacement CDBG Project.
“These are check-offs that we have to do. The first one basically says that we can’t discriminate in the event we bought somebody out during this project. We’re buying any houses or anything, but we still have to pass this policy,” Madon said. “The second one just states that we have to bid for purchases, we’ve already done that but we have to have a written policy in place.
“The last one is also related to housing guidelines. We do this anyway through Section 8 and our Housing Authority, but again we’re just making sure we have all of our ‘i’s dotted and our ‘t’s crossed.”
Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan said those three documents were part of a 9-document packet of materials that had to be completed this week so the city could receive CDBG funds.
“That was the last step before we receive those funds from my understanding. ARC is at the federal level and has been approved so everything financial-wise is going as we planned,” he said. “The actual work downtown is going faster than we anticipated on Virginia Avenue, Walnut, Oak and Laurel streets.
“I think they’ve taken a few extra days off to try and meet the school schedule. Once school is out they’ll be doing some heavy work on Laurel Street over Christmas Break.”
Roan said tickets for the Gala go on sale January 3rd. The Gala will be held on February 19th.
