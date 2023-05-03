Former Kentucky Men’s & Women’s Basketball Stars, CJ Fredrick & Blair Green have neem announced as the Grand Marshals of the 2023 KMLF Gala Parade!
CJ Fredrick hails from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. CJ was named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season at Covington Catholic, where he also led the team to a state championship. CJ joined the Wildcats in 2021 after a few years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. A fan favorite, CJ battled through injuries at UK to assist the team in major road wins at Tennessee and Arkansas. After the 2022-23 season, he announced his plans to transfer to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
After spending her early years in Middlesboro, Blair Green played her high school career at Harlan County. A strong senior campaign led her to be a McDonald’s All-America nominee, a member of the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, and a finalist for Kentucky Miss Basketball. At Kentucky, Blair became one of the most beloved Wildcats earning respect on and off the court. Blair’s achievements include SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches (2019), SEC Academic Honor Roll (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), SEC Community Service Team (2023). Blair was also a member of the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship team.
CJ and Blair finish their careers as Wildcats as a newly engaged couple. They are recent winners of the Blue Heart Award for overcoming injuries to return to action and make significant contributions to their teams.
The Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Gala Parade powered by Kentucky Utilities begins at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 27 in Downtown Pineville, KY.
