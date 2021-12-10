I often feel like I am constantly looking for new and creative recipes to share with you all, and then the nostalgia of the classics floods my mind and I think “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Every year at all the gatherings I attend we have a plethora of food, but the sausage balls are still the crowd favorite. So, in the Christmas spirit, I am sharing an oldie but goodie that I hope everyone will enjoy. At the very least, I hope this recipe brings the memories of the past holiday gatherings to your mind and fills your heart with joy.
Classic Sausage Balls
Ingredients: 1 pound of breakfast sausage, 1 pound of cheddar cheese shredded, 1-2 cups Bisquick mix.
Instructions: Begin by preheating the oven to 350. Place all the sausage in a large bowl followed by a cup of the Bisquick mix.
Shredding your own cheddar cheese will make for the best sausage balls, or you can use a pre-shredded bag. Add the cheese to the sausage and Bisquick and mix with your hands thoroughly.
If the mixture seems like it does not have enough of the Bisquick, gradually add more. I prefer about a cup and a half rather than the full 2 cups. Roll into 2-inch balls and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes and serve.
Some additional tips: use half hot and half mild sausage for a little heat, or all hot for a lot of heat, you can add half a block of softened cream cheese for extra moisture, and last but not least measure your cheese from the heart!
