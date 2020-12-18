Claude Knuckles, 80 of Frakes, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 7, 1940 in Pineville and was a son of the late Millard Clayborne and Birdie Brock Knuckles. He attended the Church of Chenoa, was a Masonic Mason, and had worked in the coal mines as a truck driver, welder, and electrician.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Baker; two sets of infant twins Carol and Harold Knuckles and Doyle Curtis and Wayne Vertis Knuckles; his sister, Shirley Ann Green; and special nephew, Lonnie Schnepp.
Claude is survived by his wife, Phyllis Partin Knuckles; his daughters, Karen Sue Saylor, Lisa Knuckles, and Wilma Denny and her husband, Herman; his sons, Curtis Knuckles and his wife, Sherry, and Jason Knuckles and his wife, Tasha; his grandchildren, Lindsey Knuckles, Kristen Denny Smith, Kacy Denny, Josh Knuckles, Tyler Shell, Amblin Knuckles, Gavin Knuckles, Todd Smith, and Shawn Gibson; his brother, Steve Knuckles; his sisters, Lillie Faye Knuckles, and Mary Ellen Knuckles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the office staff of Dr. Schaffer, Kentucky One Health in Lexington; Dr. C.A. Moore and Staff; Dialysis Center of Pineville, Nurse Betsy, and the Lifeline Ambulance Medical Transportation staff.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service was held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Herman Denny and Rev. Roger Hurst presiding. Music was provided by Kristen Smith, Jordan Smith, Kacy Denny, Travis Miller, and Lisa Miller. Entombment followed at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Pallbearers were Denzil Taylor, Jamie Powers, Alan Partin, Adam Knuckles, Tyler Shell, Curt Knuckles, and Jason Knuckles. Honorary pallbearer was Josh Knuckles.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Knuckles family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.