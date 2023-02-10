After a remarkable 48 years of service at First State Bank, Vice President and Lender Claudette Daniels has announced her retirement. Claudette has been a familiar face to customers and a respected member of the Pineville community, where she held a significant lending role for many years.
Claudette joined First State Bank in 1975 and quickly established herself as a trusted lender and valued member of the bank’s team. Her passion for helping customers and her exceptional expertise in lending made her a beloved figure among the bank’s customers, many of whom have been with her for many years.
First State Bank, family-owned and operated since 1899, is well known for its commitment to its customers and its strong ties to the community. Chairman and CEO Katherine Reese extends her heartfelt thanks to Claudette for her many years of service and wishes her a happy and fulfilling retirement.
“Claudette has been an integral part of First State Bank for nearly five decades, and her contributions to the bank and the Pineville community will be deeply missed,” said Katherine Reese, Chairman and CEO of First State Bank. “She has always been dedicated to serving our customers and helping them achieve their financial goals. Her passion for lending and her expertise have earned her the respect and admiration of her customers and community.”
To celebrate Claudette contributions to First State Bank and the Pineville community, the bank will be hosting a celebration in her honor on Friday, February 10th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Pineville Main Banking Center 101 Virginia Ave Pineville, KY 40977. Customers and members of the community are invited to stop by and wish Claudette well in her retirement.
“I have had the privilege of working at First State Bank, I started my banking career in Harlan with a total of 48 years banking experience,” said Claudette. “I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to serve the Pineville community, and I am proud to have been a part of such a wonderful institution. I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing new adventures in retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.