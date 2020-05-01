Clayborne Cox, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home on Laurel Hill following a brief illness. He was born February 28,1928 to the late Jimmy Cox and Mary Cox Blanton.
Following a term in the army during the Korean War, Clayborne began a career as an electrical lineman and retired as a crew foreman for Bouligny Construction Company. He was blessed with the sweetest of wives, the most devoted of daughters, the love and respect of a wonderful grandson and son-in-law and the privilege of living in the place he considered the best on earth, Laurel Hill. After working hard all his life, he retired to a life of gardening, fishing ,mowing, weed eating and especially enjoyed his time singing and playing guitar with his brothers-in-law, John, Gary and Dan and his nephew, Harold in their blue grass band, Next Of Kin. He always had a beautiful garden and worked like a man half his age until a debilitating illness at the age of 87. Until his death he continued to be a family historian, advisor and friend.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jackson Cox, step-father, John S. Blanton, sister, Virgie McGeorge and husband, Edmus, sister, Sarah Rice and husband, Carl, sister, Christine Jackson and husband, Jim, brothers Buster Cox and Millard Cox, father-in-law, John Jackson, mothers-in-law, Debbie Simpson Jackson, Geneva Miller Jackson, and Viola Green Jackson, brothers-in-law, Jerry Stewart, Charles Jackson, Jim Jackson and Arthur Jackson, and sister-in-law, Shirley Thompson Jackson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughters, Diane Ball and Judy Hamilton of Laurel Hill, Janice Blackburn and son-in-law, Bob of Cape Coral, Florida, grandson, John Michael Hamilton of Knoxville, Tennessee, brothers-in-law, John (Ruth) Jackson, Gary (Shirl) Jackson, Eddie (Beulah) Jackson, sisters-in-law, Loretta (Freeman) Hoskins, Coraetta (Dan) Fitzpatrick and a host of nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Pallbearers include John Michael Hamilton, Bob Blackburn, Eric Fitzpatrick, Gary Jackson, Eddie Jackson and Freeman Hoskins. Honorary pallbearers include John Jackson, Harold McGeorge, James McGeorge and Johnny McGeorge.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to Dr. Martha Combs-Woolum and all her staff for all the great care provided over the years. Thank you also to the staffs of Amedisys Home Health, the Bell County Ambulance Service and the Pineville Community Hospital Emergency Room.
Due to current health concerns, graveside services for family and friends will take place at the John Jackson Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Dan Fitzpatrick. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Cox family.
