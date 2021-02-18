Clifford Miracle, age 91, husband of Wanda L. (Cheek) Miracle of London, Kentucky and formerly of Bell County, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital.
He was the father of David Bradley Miracle, Julie Ann Nicholson, Terry Duane Miracle and wife Tammy, and Jason Miracle all of London, Kentucky, Steven Dale Miracle and wife Rose of Stanford, Kentucky, and Sandra Stephenson of Michigan. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, including Tara Miracle, who was thought of as his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Andrew Miracle and Bessie (Miracle) Potter; by his siblings, Ernest Miracle and Cecil Miracle.
Funeral services for Clifford Miracle will be conducted Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Cowan officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. The family of Clifford Miracle will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday.
London Funeral Home, 879 South Main Street, London, KY, is in charge of arrangements
