Dear Parents and Campers,
We have worked out a schedule that will increase the football skills of our future Bobcat players.
Our goal is to provide the campers with sound fundamental instruction of techniques that will give them a head start on the upcoming football season.
We are very excited about working with each and every camper and we hope to see you there this summer.
Sincerely,
Coach Dudley Hilton
State Champions 1991 & 2008, 2019 State Runner-Up
Location: Dudley Hilton Field
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost: $40
Campers will receive: A free camp t-shirt
What you need: Campers need to wear ball shorts, football cleats or tennis shoes, and a work-out shirt
We are inviting every young man, grades 1-8 to come be a part of a great football fundamental camp put on by Coach Dudley Hilton and the Bell County Coaching Staff.
For more information contact Coach Hilton at (606) 242-7496
Go Bobcats!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.