In the 1950s Cold War, if the nukes had gone off, there would have been no survivors no matter how many “Survival Shelters” were built. Women who survive family violence and abuse are damaged for life. Survivors of extreme hardships rarely get awards and recognition.
Ah, Jamaica, the Isle of palm tree beaches, high waterfalls, and honeymooners. However, in 1504, our survivalist, Christopher Columbus, could not appreciate the natural beauty. Back then, the Spanish obsession for gold drove all exploration. Jamaica had no gold, so the Spanish passed it by.
On his 4th trip, Columbus had two old leaking boats. They began to sink when he passed off the coast of Jamaica. He made it into a small bay and they pulled the two boats up out the high tide line. Little did he know that those two boats would be his home for the next two years. We left him there last week when the first year had already passed.
The boats gave protection from the hostile natives. Since 1492, the native grapevine had spread the news of Spanish cruelty and oppression. The men lived on fish, coconuts, and food they could buy from the natives until the sailors ran out of beads. To add to the stress, some of the crew planned to mutiny. Columbus was too sick to lead, but he sent his loyalists to stop it. In the pitched battle, both sides lost men from wounds. The natives enjoyed it and hoped they would kill off each other. They took the opportunity to steal spears and swords.
In the meantime, the men in the two dugout canoes kept paddling across 300 miles of open ocean for help. They did make it to the nearest Colony only to find out there were no ships for rescue in port. Two weeks later 5 ships appeared, but they were going the wrong direction. They were loaded with gold for Spain. The rescuers went with them to Santo Domingo for help. It took them a month to convince a man to risk his boat in the rescue.
When they finally got back to the island, they found the few survivors starving to death, and sick with rampant malarial fevers. They went to Santo Domingo where it took them six months to recuperate. Columbus had a son in that city and he helped them find and outfit a boat for the trip back to Spain.
In the three years that Columbus was gone, the politics in the Capital had changed. His patron and protector, Queen Isabella had died. He was without friends in the court. He did not get paid for three years of work. He did not bring any gold back with him, so he was worthless. They threw him out of the castle and he died in obscurity and poverty – a victim of the Gold War.
