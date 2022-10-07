Captain Josh Collett of the Bell County Dention Center is trying to make history by becoming the first write-in candidate to win a general election in Bell County. Collett is running as a write-in candidate for Jailer.
Collett has worked at the Bell County Jail almost eight years and has served captain there for nearly five years.
“As Bell County Jailer my door will be open to everyone. My first priority will be the safety and security of the staff, inmates and community,” he said. “Another priority is to expand classes and programs, including work release. This program is vital to our community and inmates.
“I have 7+ years experience as a correctional officer and will be 100-percent committed to being your jailer.”
Collett added that he doesn’t feel it’s the role of the jail to punish inmates. “That’s the court’s job. We’ve got to try our best to rehabilitate them and give them some kind of a foundation so when they get out they’ll be less likely to repeat their offense.”
Collett is a native of Pineville who currently lives in Middlesboro. He attended Pineville Schools and was raised in Mill Creek Church.
“I’m from here and I want to do what I can to leave a mark that I did something better for this community,” he said.
As a write-in his name will not appear on the ballot.
“On the jailer section of the ballot, a line will be provided under my opponent’s name that says write-in,” he said. “You just have to check the box there and write my name beside it.”
