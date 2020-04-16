In the sixties, the War on Poverty community action programs included Advisory Boards. We lived in Letcher County and I was the clergy representative to LKLP. On year, the contending political factions fit and fought until I was elected as a compromise candidate as Chairman of the Advisory Board. At the next meeting the new Board was to be seated.
Before the meeting started, a staff member came over and whispered in my ear, “You’ve got a new board member from over the mountain. He’s over there with his hat on. Be careful. Amos has a bad temper. He’s killed one man and shot two others. He’s got a loaded pistol in his pants pocket and he knows how to use it.”
I thanked him for the kind words and took a good look at Amos. He was in his late sixties, average height, a short gray beard. He wore jeans and a gray flannel shirt under his denim jacket. I could not have picked him out of the crowd except he still had his hat on. He didn’t look any different than many of the other men in the room.
I called the meeting to order. He came with two other men and sat in the front row of chairs just across the table from me. I was thinking “pistol”, but nothing violent ever happened at our meetings. Amos participated well
in those areas that interested him and his community. He was a good and responsible board member.
Amos had not been in my mind for a long time until recently when COVID-19 reminded me of him. In many ways the virus is like the pistol in his pocket, like concealed carry. Of all the people we meet or see, or even just walk past, or family members, or customers coming through the check-out line, or only the arm that passes your food out to you through a window, or if you still have a job, any co-worker or boss can be used by COVID-10 for concealed carry.
Most of us should know how the virus spreads by now. It helps me
keep alert to all the possibilities of getting it, when I think of it as concealed carry. It might be like Amos – I couldn’t tell he was carrying a lethal weapon just by looking at him. We just don’t know who is a carrier or spreader People can be a carrier and never get sick. Others have such mild symptoms that they took a Tylenol and felt better. Others get real sick, and some die. A gun does kill and so does COVID-19.
How do you protect yourself from concealed carry? First – assume that everybody is a carrier. If you do, then you will work harder at keeping the guidelines for protection: stay home, wash your hands, stay home, stay
six feet or more from other people, stay home, get medical help at first sign of a fever, stay out of group gatherings, wear a mask so you don’t infect anyone else because the virus may be using you for concealed carry.
Eventually, I learned more of the background of Amos. He represented his community well because he was head of the clan. His whole area of the county was populated with his children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, in-laws, cousins, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, and his three wives. He multiplied like the virus.
