The Bell County Cheerleaders competed in the Region 7 cheer competition last weekend at the Corbin Arena. Region 7 is composed of cheerleaders from both the 13th and 14th Regions. The cheerleaders have been working tirelessly to perfect their routine. Their hard work and dedication paid off. Their rallying motivation has been, “You got to want it to win it and we want it bad.” The girls definitely wanted it bad and cannot wait to represent their school and region at the state cheer competition in Lexington on December 14th. Members of the team include seniors: Jessica Taylor, Brittany Brock, Kayleigh Mason, Hanna Gollahan, Hannah Collett; juniors: Ajiyah Hariston and Laurel Nolan; sophomores: Brittany Bryant, Sidney Hoskins, Julia Branham, Kayleigh Saylor, Rachel Runions, Alyssa Brooks, Kaley Hall, Emily Mink and Tristen Strunk; and freshmen: Emma Gambrel, Madeline Allen, Emilee Miller, Kamryn Brock, Blair Browning, Jordan Muncy, Katelyn Hurst, Jaslyn Rutherford, Gracie Calloway, Jade McGeorge, Megan Green, Savannah Wilson and Elana Partin. They are coached by Trisha Evans Long and Mandy Creech.
