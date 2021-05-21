Middlesboro senior offensive lineman Connor Griffin signed on Tuesday to continue his football career at Union College.
“I always prayed for an opportunity to do that and once I was shown an opportunity, I took it,” he said of playing at the next level. “It’s a special thing to me, not a lot of people get to play college football and I’m really thankful that I’ll have that opportunity.”
Griffin said he’s considered attending Union and playing football there for several years.
“When I was in 8th grade we took a trip there for academics, I had just started playing football and I thought this could be somewhere I could go and further my education and play there,” he said. “I just fell in love with the campus and kept up with the coaching staff all four years.
“They’ve got a new coach, a new way of doing things and I think I fit right in and that I can help lead that team.”
He said he’ll miss Middlesboro’s tradition and his teammates.
“Middlesboro is a tradition-rich school and I’ve made a lot of friends here. I’ll just miss those memories with them,” he said.
Griffin plans to major in Human Performance at Union.
