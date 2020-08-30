We are still in the planning process for beginning our Bell County Hall of Fame. This process has been slowed down due to the impact of Covid-19 in our community.
We have built a beautiful display inside Bell County High School. Due to Covid-19 it will sit empty until we can proceed forward with a ceremony honoring our inaugural hall of fame class.
In the meantime we would like to ask our Bell County family (Old BCHS, Lone Jack, Henderson Settlement, New BCHS graduates) to loan us old pictures (we can make copies of these), jerseys, letterman jackets, cheerleading uniforms, etc. that would decorate our display until we can begin filling it with our hall of fame honoree plaques.
If you feel like you have something we could use temporally during this time please contact Brian Yankey or April Brock.
