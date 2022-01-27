Work continues to progress on the city of Pineville’s storm water and sewer line separation project. Crews have completed running new sewer lines and are now installing the four-foot storm drain line along Virginia Avenue approaching Courthouse Square.
“They’re really getting into the meat of it right now,” Mayor Scott Madon said. “I’d say they’re probably about 22-percent complete.
“We’re pretty much where we thought we would be. We’ve had a fairly mild fall and winter up until the last couple of weeks — I think they only missed one or two days during the last couple of snows we had.”
Madon said the contractor will be bringing on additional crews as the project moves to the square.
“At our last meeting, he said he had another job finishing up and was going to bring in a second crew and in a couple of weeks he’ll have another one,” Madon said. “So we could realistically have three crews working which will speed things up, but will also tear things up a lot worse. I’d rather go ahead while it’s winter and get as much of the worst of it over with. Hopefully we can get most of it fixed back by festival time.”
Madon said he’s getting questions about this year’s Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival being able to take place, mostly due to COVID but also due to the construction disrupting things around the square.
“Naturally we’re going to have it as long as COVID allows us,” he said. “We may have to change some things or move some of the things we usually do around the square. It will depend on how bad things are torn up at that time before we have to make those decisions.”
The mayor said he had spoken with Jacob Roan on Tuesday about some of the finishing touches on the beautification efforts around the square.
“They’re picking out the new trash cans, new benches, new light poles, new flags for every season,” he said. “We’re still having some material issues, especially on some pipe and things like that so we’ve had to change a few things because of shortages.”
So far, the disruptions created by the construction have been minimal.
“I’ve received one phone call the whole time this has been going on since October, and that was just somebody whose driveway was blocked,” Madon said. “I appreciate the merchants and the townspeople for their patience while this construction is going on. The school has been great to work with, because we’ve had to change their bus routes and pick up routes. Everybody has been understanding.”
Nation-wide inflation caused the bid for the project to be higher than anticipated, but Madon said some adjustments have been made to keep the project under budget.
“When we went to bid, our bid came in a total of $32,000 under our projected amount. We had a 10-percent contingency built in on that which would have been several hundred thousand dollars, so we ate up a lot of that contingency to stay under bid,” he said. “Since then we’ve made some changes and scaled a few thing down to get back in bid. I was concerned there for a while, but we feel good now that we’re OK.”
Next month bids will be received for the second phase of the project, which includes burying power lines around the square and the streetscape project that will add 48 parking spots as well as make downtown more aesthetically pleasing.
“We’ll have to see what happens with this next bid phase coming up,” Madon said. “I understand that bricks are a little hard to get right now and we’re planning to do a lot of brick on the crosswalks and having a brick raised ramp from the theater over to the courthouse. Some of that may be a little slow coming, but there’s going to be some nice surprises.”
Among the plans are replacing the old painted mountain laurels on the corners with permanent medallions and mountain laurels in the sidewalk on the outskirts around the square. He said some other designs will be implemented on the inside of the square.
You may have noticed work being done near the Park Avenue entrance to the city off of 25E next to the flood gate.
“We’ve got a big digital sign like they have at Bell County High School ordered that’s going to go in there,” Madon said. “We’re waiting on Tom Goodin to build some stacked stone pillars for us to set that in. We’re going to redo our flower boxes to match like they did around the cemetery.
“We’ve got a really nice surprise for the Pine Street entrance — when you google map Pineville that’s where it brings you into the city. We’re going to put in a big arch from where the water company is over the road to Pic Pac with ‘Welcome to Pineville’ all lit up with different colored lights that we can change for different seasons. That way we’ll have all three of our entrances fixed up pretty good. We’re excited, I can’t wait until they get it done.”
