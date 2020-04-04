As I scroll through my social media feed, I see the repeated posts that everyone has officially lost track of what day it is. Being cooped up in the house, while essential for your health and the health of the community, can send you into a bit of a time warp. I know many of you have had to become teachers since schools have closed. Your kids are probably getting very restless, which I know doesn’t make the situation we are in any better.
This week I had all you moms and dads at home with your kids in mind as I was deciding on a recipe to share. One of the best ways to pass the time with your kids is to get them involved in cooking something fun. It’s very entertaining and is sure to be a memory that you will cherish on down the road.
Cookie Monster Popcorn
Ingredients: 1 bag of microwave popcorn, 2 cups of white chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon of canola oil, blue food coloring, 1 ½ cups of crushed chips ahoy cookies, 1 ½ cups of crushed oreos, candy eyeballs for garnish or mini marsh mellows
Instructions: Pop the popcorn according to the instructions on the bag and set aside. Combine the white chocolate chips and canola oil in a microwave safe bowl and cook in intervals until melted stirring in between. Add the blue food coloring to the melted white chocolate—a couple of drops should do. Place the popcorn into a large bowl and stir in the white chocolate mixture until all the popcorn is coated. Place the cookies into a large zip lock bag and have your kids crush them with a rolling pin. Add the cookies to the popcorn mixture. Add the candy eyeballs in (if you can’t find them this time of year, add mini marsh mellows instead.) Spread the popcorn out on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow chocolate to melt. Then find your favorite movie, cuddle up on the couch and enjoy this fun dessert!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.