The Corner Junktion will be having our first Facebook live sale on Friday, May 8th @ 6:30pm. Be patient with us because this is the first for all of us involved, so we may be a little slow. There will be a mixture of items available: farmhouse, vintage, rustic and local made items. We will have multiples of some items and others will be one of a kind that you won’t find any where else. So, shop local and help support our small business!!!
1.) We accept PayPal (choose friends and family), debit or Visa and Mastercard with an additional 3% charge when using debit or credit cards.
2.) Also there will be tax added to all purchases.
3.) All items must be paid for by midnight the day following the sale.
4.) All items purchased must be picked up within 7 days or items will be put back on shelf for resale.
5.) All sales are final-NO REFUNDS.
6.) We do ship with shipping cost added to final price.
7.) During the COVID-19 our pick up/curbside will be Saturday’s 11am-3pm and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 3pm-6pm.
How to pay by PayPal, debit or credit card:
1. For PayPal: Go to thecornerjunktion@gmail.com and send us your email address. We will send you the total of your purchase and a link to pay by PayPal.
2. To pay by debit or credit you can pay in person if you pick up your purchases the day after the sale or you can call from 9am till 10pm on Saturdays to pay over the phone.
