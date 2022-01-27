$2.15 million has been included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 2022 budget to repair storm damage along the Cumberland River Basin in Middlesboro. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funding as part of nearly $689 million for several infrastructure projects in Kentucky that were approved last year through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and teh Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said the Corps will be cleaning out a section of the canal near Middlesboro Middle School.
“What I’ve been told is that it’s for a canal clean out over near Middlesboro Middle School. It goes from two miles on that side over to the spillway on the Beltline where the concrete is,” Nelson said. “It’s something that’s well needed.”
The mayor said it’s sort of routine maintenance for the canal.
“It’s something they used to do every year, then it was every other year, now it’s been four or five years since that’s happened,” he said. “It’s for flood control and if you look on either side of the bridge you can see that the canal has really growed up. It’s got sand dunes in it and that probably adds to the some of the flooding we have in Middlesboro.”
There are other issues with flood drainage in the city including lots of growth along the canal in the Meldrum area.
“The problem with Middlesboro is that water can’t get out fast enough, it’s like a bathtub,” Nelson said.
Among the other Corps of Engineers projects included in the funding are $465.5 million to complete the Kentucky Lock and Dam in Western Kentucky, $202 million for Wolf Creek Dam at Lake Cumberland to replace ten tainter gates damaged in a 2019 storm, $5.450 million for Wolf Creek Dam at Lake Cumberland to replace the structure’s protective coating and concrete deck, and $2 million to the Section 531 environmental infrastructure program covering Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.