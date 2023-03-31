Food City Wine & Spirits of Middlesboro is happy to announce they will be having the lovely Jaime Claire Corum and her wonderful family over for another awesome bottle signing.
This is to celebrate her incredible artwork getting picked back to back years by Woodford to represent their famous Derby bottle! The event will be Sunday, April 2nd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bottles will be available to purchase, but it will be one bottle per customer so it is advised to show up a little early before the start of the event. If you already have a bottle, you are more than welcome to bring it by to be signed.
