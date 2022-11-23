Equine artist Jaime Corum, a resident of Stoney Fork in Bell County, recently unveiled a three-story tall mural of Secretariat on the Baldwin Hotel in downtown Paris, Kentucky.
The mural was commissioned by the Poynter Family, who owns the Baldwin Hotel building, and also sponsored by Claiborne Farm where Secretariat stood at stud from 1973 - 1989 as well as private donations from Secretariat fans around the world.
Jaime worked on a hydraulic lift to get to the three story heights of the mural. She used high-grade latex exterior house paints to complete the mural after first drawing the outline of Secretariat using “the grid technique” to get the subject on the wall in correct proportion. The work of art was completed between October 4th and November 15th.
Secretariat is widely considered to be the greatest racehorse to have ever lived and still holds the speed records for all three Triple Crown races, winning the Triple Crown in 1973 and, most notably winning the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths.
His fans are world-wide and often come to Paris, KY to visit his grave at Claiborne Farm, but will now have a beautiful memorial to visit in downtown Paris with the Secretariat Park (to be completed in 2023). The park will feature Jaime Corum’s three story mural of him racing dramatically “straight out of the wall,” a life-sized bronze statue by sculptor Jocelyn Russell, a beautifully landscaped green space where visitors can sit and watch replays of his greatest races and see notes and well wishes from fans displayed on a large video board.
“So many people had a story about how much Secretariat meant to them,” Corum said. “That gave me the extra purpose to make this mural as beautiful and as perfect as I could to honor him since he was such a role model for so many people. It was extraordinary for me.”
Also present at the unveiling was current Claiborne president Walker Hancock. Along with the local businesses and community, Claiborne helped to fund the park.
“It’s a great day for the Paris community, Claiborne, and Secretariat. Obviously people go to the farm to see his grave, to see his stall but coming here really brings it to life,” Hancock said. “It’s an amazing mural. It’s very impressive, and once the whole park’s done, people will come visit the farm and trickle down here. Hopefully it will be a boost to the economy and downtown as well...Kudos to the artist.”
