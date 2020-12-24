The first reading of a new zoning ordinance was approved during a special called Pineville City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan said the ordinance was being done as the city moves forward with it’s downtown project.
“As we move forward in 2021, I’m going to come to you all several times to change some of our ordinances. We’re also going to restructure our zoning board to et planning and zoning together,” Roan said. “As we make this investment into downtown and have the infrastructure in place to have the downtown we’ve always wanted, we want to have all of the laws and ordinances and zones set in place that will be conducive to having the right types of businesses downtown.”
Roan said he had spoken to the League of Cities and basically copied the ordinance from the City of Middlesboro regulating drug and alcohol treatment facilities and where they could be located in the city.
“It places very minor regulations on drug or alcohol treatment facilities,” he said. “We can’t zone out a facility like this or any other type of business. But we can restrict it to the highway or another area that could open up through zoning later on.”
The ordinance requires any treatment facility to be located at least 1000 feet away from schools.
Roan said new zoning regulations were in the planning stages.
“We will be creating a new business zone, with your approval. Business Zone 4 for medical purposes up on the highway. That’s to protect the hospital as a hospital and as a medical building,” he said. “Downtown, we want to try and pull more business areas around our minipark. We want to create a flow of peopld coming from Pic Pac to the square and to the minipark to get more use out of the park. We want to really focus on our parks and business district downtown.”
Madon said he had a lengthy meeting with Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock on Tuesday and assured the council that the Boone’s Ridge Elk project is coming to fruition.
“You can rest assured for Christmas that the project is 100-percent going to happen. Albey showed me 608 pages of documents that have been signed,” he said. “I know that’s something that has been on a lot of people’s minds and I asked him why he hasn’t been talking much about it. He said that was because he didnt’ have everything in writing. Now he does, but I’ll let him speak more about that later.”
Madon also said he has learned about another major project Brock has been working on.
“It’s a big deal that is going to bring a lot of jobs. It’s a done deal but I can’t say a lot about it yet. Again, I’ll leave that to Albey and when he’s ready to annouce it.”
“We’re getting ready to start our $5 or $6 million project downtown here in June so it’s all tying together and that’s what we were trying to do.”
The council also declared a 2000 Dodge van and old Christmas decorations as surplus property.
“Our plan right now is to keep all of the snowflakes we have up on the highway and everything else we’ll probably sell,” Madon said. “We got final approval on all of our Courthouse Square project. We’ll have to buy new decorations to go on our new poles. We’re planning to put about $100,000 or so into buying new all new Christmas decorations for next year.”
The first reading of an updated flood damage prevenion ordinance was also approved. The update is simply being done to automatically add updated informatin from FEMA instead of having to pass a new ordinance when those updates come through.
The new council also approved appointed outgoing council member Pat Bingham to the Pineville Utility Commission board, replacing Mike Hamilton who recently resigned.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t give my accolades to Ms. Bingham for her seven terms, 14 years of service to the city of Pineville,” Madon said. “She’s a very integral part of our community and I cannot say enough about her. She’s been a very strong asset to the city.”
Madon also praised officer Brandon Hollingsworth of the Pineville Police Department.
“He raised over $10,000 for Shop With a Cop this year. They couldn’t take the kids to go shopping with them this year, but they shopped for them and delivered it to the school. We had a really good turnout for that on Friday,” he said. “I have to brag on Brandon and all of the officers. They got toys, they got food and just a lot of things. Our police officers work with the school to identify those that need help and just can’t brag on them enough.
“Speak of Brandon, over the past 18 months he made two big drug stops that netted over $38,000 that we got back. That money goes into a separate fund that can be only be used by the plolice department.”
The PPD has decided to use part of that money to purchase a drug dog that will be working with Hollingsworth and going out on patrol with him each day.
“We’re also going to buy a new truck for Brando to carry the dog with him,” Madon said. “I just think it’s pretty neet to see a young man who grew up right here in town and graduated from Pineville High School who went on to become a great police officer for the City of Pineville.”
